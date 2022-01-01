Seattle salad spots you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try salad spots in Seattle

Modena image

 

Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE

8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD$12.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese, served with our home made Italian dressing.
GARLIC KNOTS$7.95
Our home made traditional crust, twisted and topped with Parmesan cheese , oregano . Served with Marinara sauce. ( 6 pieces )
BYO CALZONE$15.95
With 3 toppings of your choice !
* Our Calzones come with Mozzarella, Ricotta and home made pizza sauce .
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Consumer pic

SALADS

BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way

4221 University Way NE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (262 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tofu$12.00
Regular Chicken$12.00
Spicy Chicken$12.00
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
The Stop image

 

The Stop

616 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tim's Chips Original$2.00
Jalapeño, New York Cheddar, Sea Salt, or Backyard BBQ
Banh-Mi$11.00
Marinated Chicken, pickled vegetables ( carrot, daikon radish ) cucumber,jalapeno & cilantro aioli served on a Vietnamese baguette
Melting Pot$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
More about The Stop
Trailbend Taproom image

PIZZA • SALADS

Trailbend Taproom

1118 NW 50th St., Seattle

Avg 4.2 (108 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cascade$19.00
Olive oil, burrata, roma tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, sea salt.
Meatball Bites$14.00
Beef and pork meatball, marinara, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, flatbread.
Chicken Wings$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
More about Trailbend Taproom
Homegrown - Queen Anne image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Queen Anne

2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (4982 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sonoran (vegan)$11.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
Homegrown - South Lake Union image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - South Lake Union

208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1367 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Spicy Braised Tofu$12.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
Matcha Chicken Avocado$13.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
Homegrown - Capitol Hill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Za’atar Smashed Chickpea$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$14.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Farmstead Cobb$15.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
Homegrown - Fremont image

 

Homegrown - Fremont

3416 Fremont Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Homegrown - Fremont
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Pioneer Square

106 1st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Evergreens - Pioneer Square
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Pizza Seattle

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Southpaw Pizza Seattle
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Fremont

738 N. 34th Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Evergreens - Fremont
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - 6th and Olive

1631 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Evergreens - 6th and Olive
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Village Terrace

4609 Village Terrace NE, Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Evergreens - Village Terrace
Evergreens image

WRAPS • SALADS

Evergreens - SeaTac Airport

17801 International Blvd, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (126 reviews)
More about Evergreens - SeaTac Airport
Patxi's Pizza image

 

Patxi's Pizza - Ballard

5323 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Patxi's Pizza - Ballard
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Thomas Street

1051 Thomas St., Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Evergreens - Thomas Street
Evergreens image

 

EG Commissary - WA-111 Commissary

1200 Westlake Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
More about EG Commissary - WA-111 Commissary
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Columbia Center

701 5th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Evergreens - Columbia Center
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - University Street

600 University Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Evergreens - University Street
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens - Lenora and 6th

2070 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
Delivery
More about Evergreens - Lenora and 6th
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - University Village

2746 NE 45th St, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (160 reviews)
More about Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - University Village
Restaurant banner

 

Bounty Kitchen Queen Anne - 7 Boston St

7 Boston St, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Bounty Kitchen Queen Anne - 7 Boston St
Restaurant banner

 

Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Dasporto (Food Truck)

4914 Rainier Ave S Ste B, Seattle

No reviews yet
More about Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Dasporto (Food Truck)

