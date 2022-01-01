Seattle salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Seattle
More about Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
Modena - 8014 Lake City Way NE
8014 Lake City Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
|$12.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, onions, Kalamata olives and Feta cheese, served with our home made Italian dressing.
|GARLIC KNOTS
|$7.95
Our home made traditional crust, twisted and topped with Parmesan cheese , oregano . Served with Marinara sauce. ( 6 pieces )
|BYO CALZONE
|$15.95
With 3 toppings of your choice !
* Our Calzones come with Mozzarella, Ricotta and home made pizza sauce .
More about BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
SALADS
BB's Teriyaki Grill - University Way
4221 University Way NE, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tofu
|$12.00
|Regular Chicken
|$12.00
|Spicy Chicken
|$12.00
More about The Stop
The Stop
616 1st Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Tim's Chips Original
|$2.00
Jalapeño, New York Cheddar, Sea Salt, or Backyard BBQ
|Banh-Mi
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, pickled vegetables ( carrot, daikon radish ) cucumber,jalapeno & cilantro aioli served on a Vietnamese baguette
|Melting Pot
|$13.00
Red bell pepper spread , chargrilled artichoke , roasted cherry tomato , zucchini & eggplant , served on Naan bread
More about Trailbend Taproom
PIZZA • SALADS
Trailbend Taproom
1118 NW 50th St., Seattle
|Popular items
|Cascade
|$19.00
Olive oil, burrata, roma tomato, basil pesto, balsamic glaze, sea salt.
|Meatball Bites
|$14.00
Beef and pork meatball, marinara, mozzarella, basil, parmesan, flatbread.
|Chicken Wings
|$13.00
Your choice of flavor. Served with glazed carrot, celery and choice of dipping sauce. Can sub cauliflower on request.
More about Homegrown - Queen Anne
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Queen Anne
2201 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Sonoran (vegan)
|$11.95
black beans, ancho roasted corn, avocado, pickled red onions, red cabbage, cilantro, warm ancient grains, farm greens & carrot lime habanero dressing (V, GF)
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
More about Homegrown - South Lake Union
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - South Lake Union
208 Westlake Ave N, Seattle
|Popular items
|Spicy Braised Tofu
|$12.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
|Matcha Chicken Avocado
|$13.95
mary’s free-range chicken, avocado, feta, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, warm ancient grains, farm greens & basil lime matcha dressing (D, GF)
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Za’atar Smashed Chickpea
|$12.95
Za’atar smashed chickpeas, shredded beets, avocado, cucumbers, pickled red onions, cilantro, lemon harissa tahini & farm greens (V, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$14.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Farmstead Cobb
|$15.95
mary’s free-range chicken, blue cheese, pasture-raised egg, applewood bacon, cherry tomatoes, farm greens & lemon avocado vinaigrette (D, E, GF)
More about Evergreens - SeaTac Airport
WRAPS • SALADS
Evergreens - SeaTac Airport
17801 International Blvd, Seattle
More about EG Commissary - WA-111 Commissary
EG Commissary - WA-111 Commissary
1200 Westlake Ave., Seattle
More about Evergreens - University Street
Evergreens - University Street
600 University Street, Seattle
More about Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - University Village
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - University Village
2746 NE 45th St, Seattle
More about Bounty Kitchen Queen Anne - 7 Boston St
Bounty Kitchen Queen Anne - 7 Boston St
7 Boston St, Seattle
More about Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Dasporto (Food Truck)
Tutta Bella Neapolitan Pizzeria - Dasporto (Food Truck)
4914 Rainier Ave S Ste B, Seattle