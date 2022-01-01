Capitol Hill Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Miso
|$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
|Seattle Roll
|$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Green Papaya Salad
|$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
|Wokked Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
|Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb
|$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
|Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS
|$15.00
duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
|STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS
|$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
|CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS
|$13.00
shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper