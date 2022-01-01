Capitol Hill Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Capitol Hill

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
Seattle Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Momiji
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
Crispy Imperial Rolls$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
Wokked Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS$15.00
duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS$13.00
shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
More about Stateside





