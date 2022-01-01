Capitol Hill bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Marmite
1424 11th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Paupiettes de Légumes
|$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
|Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune
|$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
|Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron
|$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Half Pound Burger
|$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Waverider
|$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Monsoon Restaurant
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Popular items
|Green Papaya Salad
|$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
|Wokked Brussels Sprouts
|$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Biscuit with Jam and Butter
|$5.00
Freshly baked biscuit with seasonal jam and butter
|BLTA Biscuit
|$9.00
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo and avocado on a freshly baked biscuit
|Bacon, Egg and Beecher's Jack Biscuit
|$8.00
Beecher's Jack, farm egg, and smoky bacon on a fresh baked biscuit
PIZZA
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Diavola Pizza
|$18.00
Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey
|Margherita
|$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
|Parma Pizza
|$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Cucumber Salad
|$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
|Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb
|$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo
|$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
|Brisket Togo
|$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
|Mac & Cheese Togo
|$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Witness
410 Broadway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|The New Fried Pickles
|$8.00
Deep Fried Spears in Tempura Batter and House Made Ranch (6 spears per order)
|Chicken and Waffle
|$19.00
Mary’s free-range pasture-raised organic chicken, yummy golden waffle, bourbon maple syrup.
|Don't Call It A Comeback
|$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Southern Comeback Sauce, Fries
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Aviv Hummus Bar
107 15th Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|GREEN S'CHUG
|$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
|PLATED FALAFEL
|$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
|FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
|Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Corned Beef Hash
|$17.83
Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast
|Ranch
|$0.75
|Chicken Strips
|$13.99
Olmstead
314 Broadway East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Complete Breakfast Sandwich
|$16.00
Nicky Farms Sage Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Aioli, Bloody Mary Slaw, Served on a Brioche Bun with Breakfast Potatoes.
|House Scramble
|$16.00
Eggs, House Made Tasso Ham, White Cheddar, Roasted Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
|Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Burritos
|$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
|Taco de Camaron
|$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
|Taco de Asada
|$6.00
Grilled Bavette steak, cilantro leaves, onions, and red salsa.
FRENCH FRIES
Terra Plata
1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Churros
|$14.00
chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream
|Truffle Chips
|$15.00
truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche
|Shishito Peppers
|$15.00
sea salt, aioli, lemon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
|Fast Eddie
|$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
Stateside
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|Popular items
|CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS
|$15.00
duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
|STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS
|$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
|CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS
|$13.00
shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Spicy chicken sando
|$12.00
|Chicken Karaage Nuggets
|Yum Yum Sauce
|$0.75
FRENCH FRIES
Life On Mars
722 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Ya Basic Burger
|$13.00
Beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, garlic aioli.
|Cauliflower Wings
|$12.00
ghostfish beer battered, choice of buffalo, garlic-butter, or barbeque sauce (gf)
|Cauliflower Wings
|$11.00
Come get em! Ghostfish-beer-battered cauliflower wings, choice of buffalo, spicy orange, or barbeque. Served with spicy ranch. (gf)
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|#8 Hot Turkey
|$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
|#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
|STEAK TACO
|$6.50
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|SSS Tuna Roll
|$19.00
|Sesame Chicken (D)
|$19.00
Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina
1013 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bimbos Burrito w/protein
|$12.25
organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein
DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Lionhead
618 broadway e, seattle
|Popular items
|WHITE PEONY
|$6.00
white tea with a mild sweet flavor
|PU ERH
|$6.00
fermented tea with bold, smooth, earthy flavor
|PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE
|$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil