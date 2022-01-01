Capitol Hill bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Capitol Hill

Marmite image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Marmite

1424 11th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paupiettes de Légumes$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
More about Marmite
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Burger$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Waverider$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
Monsoon Restaurant image

 

Monsoon Restaurant

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Green Papaya Salad$13.50
Green papaya, Grilled prawn, mint, caramelized shallot, peanut
Crispy Imperial Rolls$13.00
Carlton Farms pork, shrimp, nước chấm
Wokked Brussels Sprouts$14.00
Shallots, garlic, soy
More about Monsoon Restaurant
Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Biscuit with Jam and Butter$5.00
Freshly baked biscuit with seasonal jam and butter
BLTA Biscuit$9.00
Bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo and avocado on a freshly baked biscuit
Bacon, Egg and Beecher's Jack Biscuit$8.00
Beecher's Jack, farm egg, and smoky bacon on a fresh baked biscuit
More about Rapport
Bar Cotto image

PIZZA

Bar Cotto

1550 15th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (348 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Diavola Pizza$18.00
Hot Soppresatta, Calabrian Chili, mozzarella, , oregano, honey
Margherita$18.00
Buffalo Mozzarella, San Marzano, Basil, Grana
Parma Pizza$18.00
Prosciutto di Parma, Arugula, Mozzarella, Grana
More about Bar Cotto
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Yukon Potatoes Togo$8.00
Rosemary, Parmesan, Garlic.
Gluten free.
Brisket Togo$26.00
Molasses, Baby Carrot, Caramelized Onion.
Gluten free.
Mac & Cheese Togo$14.00
Garlic breadcrumbs, scallions.
More about Tavern Law
Witness image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Witness

410 Broadway E, SEATTLE

Avg 4.6 (2067 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The New Fried Pickles$8.00
Deep Fried Spears in Tempura Batter and House Made Ranch (6 spears per order)
Chicken and Waffle$19.00
Mary’s free-range pasture-raised organic chicken, yummy golden waffle, bourbon maple syrup.
Don't Call It A Comeback$16.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Southern Comeback Sauce, Fries
More about Witness
Aviv Hummus Bar image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Aviv Hummus Bar

107 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEN S'CHUG$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
PLATED FALAFEL$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Corned Beef Hash$17.83
Roasted in house corned beef, chopped w/peppers and grilled onions. Served w/ 2 eggs any style, hash browns & rye toast
Ranch$0.75
Chicken Strips$13.99
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Complete Breakfast Sandwich$16.00
Nicky Farms Sage Breakfast Sausage, Fried Egg, White Cheddar, Aioli, Bloody Mary Slaw, Served on a Brioche Bun with Breakfast Potatoes.
House Scramble$16.00
Eggs, House Made Tasso Ham, White Cheddar, Roasted Tomatoes, Breakfast Potatoes, Toast
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Pickle Brined Fried Chicken, Chipotle-Ranch, B&B Pickles, White Cheddar on a Brioche Bun.
More about Olmstead
Mercado Luna image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Burritos$6.00
Burrito includes large flour tortilla, beans, red rice, pico de gallo, crema, salsa roja, queso fresco, and your choice of protein.
Taco de Camaron$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
Taco de Asada$6.00
Grilled Bavette steak, cilantro leaves, onions, and red salsa.
More about Mercado Luna
Terra Plata image

FRENCH FRIES

Terra Plata

1501 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4570 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Churros$14.00
chocolate ganache, caramel, whipped cream
Truffle Chips$15.00
truffle salt, pecorino-chive crème fraiche
Shishito Peppers$15.00
sea salt, aioli, lemon
More about Terra Plata
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Fast Eddie$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
Stateside image

 

Stateside

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CRISPY FRESH DUCK ROLLS$15.00
duck rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
STICKY RICE DUMPLINGS$28.00
dungeness crab, yellowfoot chanterelles, chives, taro, brown butter-mushroom broth
CRISPY FRESH MUSHROOM ROLLS$13.00
shiitake mushroom rolls wrapped in fresh herbs and rice paper
More about Stateside
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Spicy chicken sando$12.00
Chicken Karaage Nuggets
Yum Yum Sauce$0.75
More about Taku Seattle
Life On Mars image

FRENCH FRIES

Life On Mars

722 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (301 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ya Basic Burger$13.00
Beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, garlic aioli.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
ghostfish beer battered, choice of buffalo, garlic-butter, or barbeque sauce (gf)
Cauliflower Wings$11.00
Come get em! Ghostfish-beer-battered cauliflower wings, choice of buffalo, spicy orange, or barbeque. Served with spicy ranch. (gf)
More about Life On Mars
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 Hot Turkey$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
BARRIO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
STEAK TACO$6.50
onion, cilantro, cascabel salsa, and avocado
BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
More about BARRIO
STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SSS Tuna Roll$19.00
Sesame Chicken (D)$19.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina image

 

Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina

1013 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bimbos Burrito w/protein$12.25
organic rice and beans, jack cheese, salsa, sour cream with your choice of protein
More about Cha Cha Lounge / Bimbos Cantina
Zaika image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zaika

1100 Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4662 reviews)
Takeout
More about Zaika
Restaurant banner

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WHITE PEONY$6.00
white tea with a mild sweet flavor
PU ERH$6.00
fermented tea with bold, smooth, earthy flavor
PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil
More about Lionhead
Restaurant banner

 

Light Sleeper

1424 11th Ave STE D, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Light Sleeper

