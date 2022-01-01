Capitol Hill breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Capitol Hill

Marmite image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Marmite

1424 11th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paupiettes de Légumes$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
More about Marmite
DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
Turkey Avocado Club$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Homegrown - Capitol Hill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Spicy Braised Tofu$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
Rocket Taco image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Deluxe Carnitas Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
Kid's Quesadilla$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.
More about Rocket Taco
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

550 19th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Burritos

Dumplings

Tacos

Crispy Chicken

Gyoza

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

