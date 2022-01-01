Capitol Hill breakfast spots you'll love
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Marmite
1424 11th Ave, Seattle
|Paupiettes de Légumes
|$16.00
roasted parcels of winter vegetables, enveloped in cabbage leaves, salsify, mushrooms, Jerusalem artichokes, beets & grilled raddichio, on a vegetable stock, wine & fresh ginger reduction
|Filet de Truite sautée, sauce Vin Jaune
|$34.00
sautéed trout filet on a carrot & Jura wine sauce with a pinch of saffron & garnished with chanterelles, assorted carrots, fondue of leeks & bacon
|Roulé de Lapin Rôti, farce de sauge et de Marron
|$38.00
roasted rabbit loin stuffed with chestnut and sage
served with green herbed spaetzle
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Chicken Breast fried to perfection, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Diablo Aioli, ON Macrina Sodo bun
|Fish N' Chips
Beer battered wild-caught Alaskan cod, lemon, coleslaw, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries
|Turkey Avocado Club
|$16.00
House Roasted Turkey Breast, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Crisp Bacon, Sharp White Cheddar, served on Sourdough
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Spicy Braised Tofu
|$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Deluxe Carnitas Tacos
|$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with oven braised pork, topped with guacamole, pickled onions and Rocket sauce. Served with a side of smoky beans.
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$6.00
10" Flour tortilla filled with melted Mexican cheese, served with a side of smoky beans.