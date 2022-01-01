Capitol Hill cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Capitol Hill
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fried Rice
|$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
|Crab Wontons
|$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
|Pad Sei-lew
|$15.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
More about Oasis Tea Zone
SMOOTHIES
Oasis Tea Zone
606 E Pine St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
|Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
|Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|#8 Hot Turkey
|$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
|#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2