Capitol Hill cafés you'll love

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Rice$15.95
Jasmine rice, eggs, onions and tomatoes stir-fried in a hot wok.
Crab Wontons$10.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
Pad Sei-lew$15.95
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with sweet soy sauce, eggs, and Chinese broccoli.
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Oasis Tea Zone image

SMOOTHIES

Oasis Tea Zone

606 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 3.5 (178 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Specialty Drink
These are our house specialty drinks that we've gotten creative with over the years. Most have dairy and ice cream in them.
Slush
a smooth ice blended drink with no milk, your choice of flavors and toppings.
Milk Tea
The traditional milk tea made with fresh brewed tea, non dairy creamer and your choice of flavors
More about Oasis Tea Zone
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 Hot Turkey$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe

