Capitol Hill Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Capitol Hill

Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
Sichuan Pork Dumplings$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Teriyaki & Wok image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon(6pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
Chicken and Katsu$16.99
Combination of our famous teriyaki chicken and deep fried breaded chicken breast cutlet, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Restaurant banner

DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Lionhead

618 broadway e, seattle

Avg 4.3 (664 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
WHITE PEONY$6.00
white tea with a mild sweet flavor
PU ERH$6.00
fermented tea with bold, smooth, earthy flavor
PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil
More about Lionhead

