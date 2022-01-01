Capitol Hill Chinese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Chinese restaurants in Capitol Hill
More about Plenty of Clouds
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Popular items
|Cucumber Salad
|$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$12.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (cannot be made gluten free)
|Stir-Fried Cumin Lamb
|$21.00
crispy steamed bun, chrysanthemum, rice (can be made gluten free &/or vegan - sub tofu for lamb)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
|Sesame Noodles w/ Mushrooms & Tofu
|$14.00
mushrooms & tofu, mala dressing, chinese greens (vegetarian, noodles contain egg)
|Sichuan Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
chili oil, cilantro, sesame (6 per order)
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon(6pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
|Chicken and Katsu
|$16.99
Combination of our famous teriyaki chicken and deep fried breaded chicken breast cutlet, served with steamed rice and salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
More about Lionhead
DUMPLINGS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Lionhead
618 broadway e, seattle
|Popular items
|WHITE PEONY
|$6.00
white tea with a mild sweet flavor
|PU ERH
|$6.00
fermented tea with bold, smooth, earthy flavor
|PORK DUMPLINGS IN CHILI SAUCE
|$15.00
10 hand-rolled pork dumplings in an aromatic house-made black vinegar chili oil