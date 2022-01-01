Capitol Hill sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Capitol Hill

Capitol Cider

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Burger$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Consumer pic

 

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Waverider$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
Aviv Hummus Bar image

FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES

Aviv Hummus Bar

107 15th Ave East, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (886 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
GREEN S'CHUG$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
PLATED FALAFEL$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
More about Aviv Hummus Bar
Consumer pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Buford T. Justice$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
The Gooch$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
Fast Eddie$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
More about HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 Hot Turkey$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe
Homegrown - Capitol Hill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Spicy Braised Tofu$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

550 19th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

