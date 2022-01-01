Capitol Hill sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Capitol Hill
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Half Pound Burger
|$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Waverider
|$12.95
House roasted all natural turkey breast, homemade pesto, smoked gouda, red onion, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, tomato, and mayo on a demi baguette
|Buford T. Justice
|$12.75
House smoked all natural pork, pulled and smothered in our sweet and tangy Pineapple BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and melted pepper jack on a demi baguette
|The Gooch
|$14.95
Thinly sliced house roasted hot tri-tip beef, red onions, sharp cheddah cheese, horseradish mayo, and a side of au jus on a demi baguette
FALAFEL • FRENCH FRIES
Aviv Hummus Bar
107 15th Ave East, Seattle
|Popular items
|GREEN S'CHUG
|$1.00
fresh herbs & spicy peppers ground into a spread.
|PLATED FALAFEL
|$14.00
the "falafel b'pita" sandwich but everything on the side, including the pita!
|FALAFEL
crunchy on the outside, fluffy on the inside & all around herbaceous
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill
703 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fast Eddie
|$14.95
Thinly sliced in house roasted hot tri-tip beef, melted pepper jack, sautéed onions, Mama Lil's sweet hot peppers, and aioli on a demi baguette
Post Pike Bar & Cafe
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
|Popular items
|#8 Hot Turkey
|$10.00
Hot turkey sandwich with cheddar, havarti, banana peppers, tomato, spinach, and chipotle mayo
|#3 Lox Bagel Sandwich
|$13.00
Lox, dill & black pepper shmear, pickled onions, cucumber
|#1 Scrambled Egg and Cheese
|$8.00
Scrambled eggs, plain shmear, cheddar on your choice of toasted bagel. Add bacon for $2
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Spicy Braised Tofu
|$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)