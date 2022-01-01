Capitol Hill salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Capitol Hill
More about Capitol Cider
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Half Pound Burger
|$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
|Crispy Calamari
|$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Plum Chopped
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Take Me on Tour
|$12.00
Our spin on the classic Caesar . Kale ,romaine, baked tempeh , non-dairy parmesan , fried chickpeas ,and grape tomatoes with Caesar dressing. (NF)
|World Traveler
|$12.00
A crunchy and cool Asian-inspired salad . Romaine lettuce, coriander rubbed tofu , edamame , tangerine, Napa cabbage, and toasted turmeric pepitas , red pepper, with sesame ginger dressing. (NF)
|Black Goddess
|$12.00
A reach , delicious, protein - packed Greek salad . Arugula, spinach , black beans ,chickpeas ,quinoa, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, and nut cheese with Mediterranean vinaigrette. (SF)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Turkey, Bacon & Avocado
|$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
|Smoked Pastrami
|$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
|Spicy Braised Tofu
|$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)