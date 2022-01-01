Capitol Hill salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Capitol Hill

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Half Pound Burger$20.00
White cheddar, heirloom tomato, house dill pickle, lettuce, and aleppo aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with hand cut fries.
Crispy Calamari$12.00
Spicy House Creole, Honey Jalapeño Aioli, Cilantro Oil
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
A Cider classic: Buttermilk Brined Chicken Thigh, Heirloom Tomato, House Dill Pickles, Lettuce, and Aleppo Aioli on a gluten free bun. Served with Hand Cut Fries and Stoneground Mustard Aioli.
More about Capitol Cider
Plum Chopped image

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Take Me on Tour$12.00
Our spin on the classic Caesar . Kale ,romaine, baked tempeh , non-dairy parmesan , fried chickpeas ,and grape tomatoes with Caesar dressing. (NF)
World Traveler$12.00
A crunchy and cool Asian-inspired salad . Romaine lettuce, coriander rubbed tofu , edamame , tangerine, Napa cabbage, and toasted turmeric pepitas , red pepper, with sesame ginger dressing. (NF)
Black Goddess$12.00
A reach , delicious, protein - packed Greek salad . Arugula, spinach , black beans ,chickpeas ,quinoa, cucumber, grape tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, and nut cheese with Mediterranean vinaigrette. (SF)
More about Plum Chopped
Homegrown - Capitol Hill image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Turkey, Bacon & Avocado$13.95
thin-sliced turkey, applewood bacon, avocado, white cheddar, roasted garlic aioli & farm greens (D, GF*)
Smoked Pastrami$13.95
smoked pastrami, white cheddar, caramelized onions, smoked aioli & dill pickles (D, GF*)
Spicy Braised Tofu$11.95
braised tofu, roasted broccoli, avocado, red cabbage, warm ancient grains, farm greens, miso lime dressing & sriracha drizzle (V, S, GF)
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

550 19th Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (130 reviews)
Takeout
More about Bounty Kitchen Capitol Hill

