Capitol Hill sushi restaurants you'll love
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Miso
|$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
|Seattle Roll
|$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crab Rangoon(6pcs)
|$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
|Chicken and Katsu
|$16.99
Combination of our famous teriyaki chicken and deep fried breaded chicken breast cutlet, served with steamed rice and salad.
|Chicken Teriyaki
|$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Popular items
|Pad Thai
|$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
|Crab Rangoon
|$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
|Miso Soup
|$3.00
Soybean-based soup with tofu, seaweed, green onion. Gluten Free