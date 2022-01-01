Capitol Hill sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Capitol Hill

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Miso$3.00
shiitake, tofu, scallions & seaweed
Seattle Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Momiji
Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Rangoon(6pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried breaded calamari strips nicely working as an appetizer to any entree.
Chicken and Katsu$16.99
Combination of our famous teriyaki chicken and deep fried breaded chicken breast cutlet, served with steamed rice and salad.
Chicken Teriyaki$13.99
Fresh, tender, and delicious chicken thighs, marinated with our gourmet homemade teriyaki sauce, served with fresh salad and steamed rice.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pad Thai$14.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, egg, green onions, ground peanuts. Gluten Free
Crab Rangoon$9.50
Imitation crab meat, cream cheese, celery wrapped in wonton wrapper, served with sweet & sour sauce.
(6 pieces)
Miso Soup$3.00
Soybean-based soup with tofu, seaweed, green onion. Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar
SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SSS Tuna Roll$19.00
Sesame Chicken (D)$19.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar

