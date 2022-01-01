Al pastor tacos in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve al pastor tacos

AL PASTOR TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
More about BARRIO
Rocket Taco image

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
More about Rocket Taco

