Black bean soup in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve black bean soup

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Soup$12.00
Black Beans, sautéed spicy spinach, crema, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.
$12 (v)
More about Poquitos Seattle
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Black Bean Soup$0.00
Potatoes, cream, bacon, chives and garlic
More about Post Pike

