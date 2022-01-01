Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Black bean soup in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Black Bean Soup
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve black bean soup
Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
Avg 4
(2466 reviews)
Black Bean Soup
$12.00
Black Beans, sautéed spicy spinach, crema, cotija cheese, and fried tortillas.
$12 (v)
More about Poquitos Seattle
Post Pike
212A Braodway E, SEATTLE
No reviews yet
Spicy Black Bean Soup
$0.00
Potatoes, cream, bacon, chives and garlic
More about Post Pike
