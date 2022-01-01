Bread pudding in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Bread Pudding
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve bread pudding
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(1511 reviews)
Bread Pudding Togo
$9.00
Brioche, cider braised apples, scotched caramel, vanilla chantilly.
More about Tavern Law
Bateau/Boat Bar
1040 E Union St, Seattle
No reviews yet
Bread Pudding (at home)
$12.00
More about Bateau/Boat Bar
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Tuna Rolls
Egg Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Rangoon
Burritos
Fish Tacos
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston