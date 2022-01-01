Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carbonara in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Carbonara
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve carbonara
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
No reviews yet
Carbonara Flatbread: Bacon lardon, Creme Fraiche, Egg, Carmelized Onions, Pecorino, Calabrian Chili
$14.00
More about Rapport
PIZZA
Bar Cotto
1550 15th Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.6
(348 reviews)
Carbonara
$18.00
Pancetta, Mozzarella, Organic egg, Black Pepper, Pecorino
More about Bar Cotto
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Shrimp Fried Rice
Burritos
Carne Asada
Egg Sandwiches
Pudding
French Fries
Cheeseburgers
Prawns
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(51 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(261 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(575 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(253 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston