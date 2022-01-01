Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve ceviche

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Momiji Ceviche$14.00
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
King Crab Ceviche$22.00
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
More about Momiji
STAR Fusion and Bar image

SUSHI • RAMEN

STAR Fusion and Bar

538 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (221 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Ceviche Salad$18.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
LUNCH CEVICHE$9.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and cilantro.
Served with chips and salsa on the side.
CEVICHE$12.00
Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, carrots.
Garnished with avocado and radish.
Served with chips and salsa roja.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
BARRIO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
SHRIMP CEVICHE$15.00
pickled fresno, cucumber, pineapple, citrus, red onion, avocado, cilantro, thick-cut tortilla chips


More about BARRIO

