Ceviche in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve ceviche
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Momiji Ceviche
|$14.00
choice of thinly slicer amberjack or sockeye salmon sashimi w/ pico de gallo in yuzu citrus ponzu
|King Crab Ceviche
|$22.00
King crab, snow crab & avocado topped w/ pico de gallo, tobiko, wasabi aioli & yuzu citrus ponzu
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
|Salmon Ceviche Salad
|$18.00
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|LUNCH CEVICHE
|$9.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with onions, tomatoes, carrots, cucumber and cilantro.
Served with chips and salsa on the side.
|CEVICHE
|$12.00
Shrimp cured in fresh lime juice with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, carrots.
Garnished with avocado and radish.
Served with chips and salsa roja.