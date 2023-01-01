Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chai tea in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Chai Tea
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chai tea
Bombay Burgers
1420 E Madison Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Chai Tea
$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
SANDWICHES
Victrola - V2 East Pike
310 E Pike St, Seattle
Avg 4.5
(654 reviews)
Chai Tea
$0.00
This spicy chai includes ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. By far our boldest and spiciest chai, the Masala Chai is robust steeped in water or milk. (Sweetened)
More about Victrola - V2 East Pike
