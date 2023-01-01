Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chai tea in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chai tea

Bombay Burgers image

 

Bombay Burgers

1420 E Madison Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chai Tea$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
Victrola image

SANDWICHES

Victrola - V2 East Pike

310 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (654 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea$0.00
This spicy chai includes ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. By far our boldest and spiciest chai, the Masala Chai is robust steeped in water or milk. (Sweetened)
More about Victrola - V2 East Pike

