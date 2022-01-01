Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cheese fries

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Loaded Chili Cheese Fries$16.00
Vegan chili, white cheddar, creme fraiche, scallion, red bell pepper, cilantor
Fried Cheese Curds$14.00
White cheddar battered and fried, served with housemade apple butter
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District

1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
Cheese Fries$5.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL

HoneyHole Sandwiches - Capitol Hill

703 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (2356 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
Cheese Fries$5.50
