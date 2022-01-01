Cheese fries in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cheese fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Loaded Chili Cheese Fries
|$16.00
Vegan chili, white cheddar, creme fraiche, scallion, red bell pepper, cilantor
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$14.00
White cheddar battered and fried, served with housemade apple butter
HoneyHole Sandwiches - Central District
1305 East Jefferson Street, Seattle
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
|Cheese Fries
|$5.50