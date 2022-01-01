Cheesecake in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake
More about Capitol Cider
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
|Buttermilk Cheesecake
|$14.00
Graham cracker crust, Lemon Curd, Chantilly
More about Plum Chopped
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Seasonal cheesecake (GF, NF)
|$6.50
Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. May contain nuts.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
(GF) Gluten-Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Citrus Cheesecake
|$8.00
Smooth and creamy lemon-lime cheesecake, gluten-free graham cracker crust, with coconut cream.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Seasonal Cheesecake
|$8.00
Avocado Blackkberry Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. (NF) (GF)