Cheesecake in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cheesecake

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buttermilk Cheesecake$14.00
Graham cracker crust, Lemon Curd, Chantilly
More about Capitol Cider
Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Seasonal cheesecake (GF, NF)$6.50
Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. May contain nuts.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
(GF) Gluten-Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Cheesecake$8.00
Smooth and creamy lemon-lime cheesecake, gluten-free graham cracker crust, with coconut cream.
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Seasonal Cheesecake$8.00
Avocado Blackkberry Smooth and creamy cheesecake, gluten free graham cracker crust, with seasonal sauces. (NF) (GF)
More about Plum Bistro
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lychee Cheesecake$9.00
New York Cheesecake topped with blended Lychee, tropical Thai fruit.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

