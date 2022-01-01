Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken enchiladas in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Enchilada Roja$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a guajillo chile sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans.
Chicken Enchilada Verde$18.00
Chicken enchiladas with house-made corn tortillas in a verde tomatillo-cream sauce. Topped with our house-made queso, onion, micro cilantro, and cilantro oil. Served with rice and beans. (spicy)
Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN ENCHILADA$12.00
One chicken enchilada with roasted tomatillo salsa topped with lettuce, crema and queso cotija.
served with rice and refried beans.
BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$19.00
