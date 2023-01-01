Chicken fried rice in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Fried Rice w/ Chicken
|$14.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|Green Curry Fried Rice with Crispy Chicken
|$20.50
Green curry fried rice, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, basil leaves, egg and coconut milk served with crispy marinated with chicken thigh.
Spicy Level Start from 2