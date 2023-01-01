Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Teriyaki & Wok image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Rice w/ Chicken$14.99
Fried rice sauteed in a wok at super-high heat with baby carrots,peas, corns, green beans, eggs, and chicken.
More about Teriyaki & Wok
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Curry Fried Rice with Crispy Chicken$20.50
Green curry fried rice, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green beans, basil leaves, egg and coconut milk served with crispy marinated with chicken thigh.
Spicy Level Start from 2
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

