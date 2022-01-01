Chilaquiles in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|CHILAQUILES
|$14.00
Totopos "chips" sautéed with eggs and spicy roasted tomato salsa topped with avocado, que cotija and crema.
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
1505 10th Ave, Seattle
|Lago Perdido Chilaquiles
|$16.09
Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado