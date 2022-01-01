Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chilaquiles

Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHILAQUILES$14.00
Totopos "chips" sautéed with eggs and spicy roasted tomato salsa topped with avocado, que cotija and crema.
Served with refried beans and Spanish rice.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lago Perdido Chilaquiles$16.09
Crisp tortilla chips sauteed in our house-made salsa, served w/spicy black beans, topped with 2 eggs over easy, queso fresco & avocado
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
BARRIO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHILAQUILES$16.00
best damn hangover cure
More about BARRIO

