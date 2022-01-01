Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chips and salsa

69bf606b-f34b-475b-810d-1ab040e9043c image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chips and Salsa$10.00
Your choice of one house made pueblo salsa: Pico, Tomate, and/or Roja.
More about Mercado Luna
CHIPS & SALSA image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno
More about BARRIO

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Beef Salad

Dumplings

Tortilla Soup

Gnocchi

Chicken Rolls

Waffles

Carrot Cake

Hummus

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston