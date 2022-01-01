Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Chips And Salsa
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(1013 reviews)
Chips and Salsa
$10.00
Your choice of one house made pueblo salsa: Pico, Tomate, and/or Roja.
More about Mercado Luna
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
No reviews yet
CHIPS & SALSA
choose from pico de gallo, cascabel, roasted jalapeno, salsa verde, haberno
More about BARRIO
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Beef Salad
Dumplings
Tortilla Soup
Gnocchi
Chicken Rolls
Waffles
Carrot Cake
Hummus
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston