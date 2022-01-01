Chocolate chip cookies in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
More about Plum Chopped
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chocolate chip cookie (NF)
|$2.50
A Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (NF)
|$3.50
Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.