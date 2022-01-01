Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookie (NF)$2.50
A Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Plum Bistro image

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (NF)$3.50
Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Crab Rangoon

Cookies

Chips And Salsa

Thai Tea

Stew

Calamari

Cheese Fries

Rice Pudding

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston