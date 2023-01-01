Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Clams
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve clams
SEAFOOD
Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
1521 Melrose Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.5
(1137 reviews)
*Clams (lb)
$6.70
More about Taylor Shellfish Farms - Melrose (Capitol Hill)
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
No reviews yet
Manila Clam Linguini
$22.00
More about Rapport
