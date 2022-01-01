Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cobb salad

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Greens, Crispy Bacon, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hard-Cooked Egg, served with your choice of dressing
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe image

 

Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe

1505 10th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.99
More about Comet Tavern/Lost Lake Cafe
Olmstead image

 

Olmstead

314 Broadway East, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$17.00
Grilled Gem Lettuces, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Pickled Red bell Pepper, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Smoked Blue Cheese, Blue Cheese Dressing
More about Olmstead
Post Pike Bar & Cafe image

 

Post Pike Bar & Cafe

212A Braodway E, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$11.00
Hard boiled egg, bacon, turkey, avocado, blue cheese, tomato and romaine
More about Post Pike Bar & Cafe

