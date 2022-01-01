Cookies in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cookies
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
|Cookie of the Day
|$2.00
SALADS
Plum Chopped
1419 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chocolate chip cookie (NF)
|$2.50
A Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Confetti birthday cookie (NF)
|$2.50
A Birthday Cake Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Classic peanut butter cookie
|$2.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
FRENCH FRIES
Tavern Law
1406 12th Ave, Seattle
|Cookie Togo
|$3.00
Dark chocolate, sea salt.
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Cookies Collab Bucket
|$60.00
A mix of Cookie's Country Chicken Bites & Taku's Karaage Nuts with Furikake Fries
PIZZA
Plum Bistro
1429 12th Ave, Seattle
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (NF)
|$3.50
Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Classic Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
|Confetti Birthday Cookie (NF)
|$3.50
A Birthday Cake Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Chocolate Walnut Cookie - Gluten Free
|$5.00
Harry's Chocolate Walnut Cookie, gluten free!