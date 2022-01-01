Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cookies

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Cookie of the Day$2.00
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Item pic

SALADS

Plum Chopped

1419 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (315 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate chip cookie (NF)$2.50
A Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Confetti birthday cookie (NF)$2.50
A Birthday Cake Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Classic peanut butter cookie$2.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Chopped
Tavern Law image

FRENCH FRIES

Tavern Law

1406 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1511 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookie Togo$3.00
Dark chocolate, sea salt.
More about Tavern Law
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cookies Collab Bucket$60.00
A mix of Cookie's Country Chicken Bites & Taku's Karaage Nuts with Furikake Fries
More about Taku Seattle
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie (NF)$3.50
Classic American Cookie Overflowing With Chocolate Chips.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Classic Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
Confetti Birthday Cookie (NF)$3.50
A Birthday Cake Sugar Cookie With Sprinkles.
Allergen Info
(NF) Nut Free
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro
Harry's Fine Foods image

 

Harry's Fine Foods

601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Walnut Cookie - Gluten Free$5.00
Harry's Chocolate Walnut Cookie, gluten free!
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Chocolate Chip Cookie image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Homegrown - Capitol Hill

1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle

Avg 4 (491 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
GF Oatmeal Cookie$3.50
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Chef Salad

Chilaquiles

Rice Pudding

Yellow Curry

Fried Rice

Maki

Avocado Toast

Curry

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston