Cucumber salad in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve cucumber salad

Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cucumber Salad$11.00
English cucumber, “avocado ranch”, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro, mint. $11 ❀
add grilled chicken $5
add grilled steak $7
spicy sautéed shrimp $7
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Plenty of Clouds image

 

Plenty of Clouds

1550 15th Ave., Seattle

Avg 4.4 (505 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
More about Plenty of Clouds
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Cucumber Salad$7.50
Crispy Cucumbers Marinated in a Slightly Sweet & Spicy Sesame Vinaigrette.
More about Taku Seattle
Item pic

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cucumber Salad$4.50
Gluten Free
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

