Cucumber salad in Capitol Hill

Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
English cucumber, “avocado ranch”, grape tomato, red onion, cilantro, mint. $11 ❀
add grilled chicken $5
add grilled steak $7
spicy sautéed shrimp $7
Plenty of Clouds
1550 15th Ave., Seattle
|Cucumber Salad
|$10.00
cucumbers, radish, black beans, toasted garlic, chili oil, peanuts (vegan, gluten free)
Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$7.50
Crispy Cucumbers Marinated in a Slightly Sweet & Spicy Sesame Vinaigrette.