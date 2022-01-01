Egg sandwiches in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Harry's Fine Foods
Harry's Fine Foods
601 Bellevue Ave E, Seattle
|Harry's Egg Sandwich
|$17.00
two eggs*, choice of maple glazed bacon or avocado, mama lil’s peppers, potato bun, american cheese, crispy potatoes or green salad, gluten free bun option
More about Homegrown - Capitol Hill
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Homegrown - Capitol Hill
1531 Melrose Ave, Seattle
|Avo, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.95
avocado, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & carrot lime habanero hot sauce (Vg, D, E, GF*)
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$10.95
applewood bacon, pasture-raised fried egg*, white cheddar & roasted garlic aioli (D, E, GF*)