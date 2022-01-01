Fish and chips in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Fish And Chips
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve fish and chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
Avg 4
(2305 reviews)
Fish and Chips
$20.00
Cider battered cod with hand cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Capitol Cider
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Burritos
Pad Thai
Crab Rangoon
Tacos
Hummus
Waffles
Gnocchi
Egg Sandwiches
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(20 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(2 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(170 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.4
(139 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston