Fish and chips in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve fish and chips

Capitol Cider image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Capitol Cider

818 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2305 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish and Chips$20.00
Cider battered cod with hand cut fries and house made tartar sauce.
More about Capitol Cider

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Burritos

Pad Thai

Crab Rangoon

Tacos

Hummus

Waffles

Gnocchi

Egg Sandwiches

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (170 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (496 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (139 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston