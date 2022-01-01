Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flan in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve flan

DeLuxe Bar & Grill image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

DeLuxe Bar & Grill

625 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 reviews)
Takeout
Flan$6.00
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Poquitos Capitol Hill image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seasonal Flan$8.00
With house-made whip cream, fresh berries, and mint.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Thai Tea

Vegetable Fried Rice

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Rolls

Beef Salad

Tamales

Short Ribs

Hummus

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston