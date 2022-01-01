Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flan in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Flan
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve flan
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
DeLuxe Bar & Grill
625 Broadway E, Seattle
Avg 4.3
(703 reviews)
Flan
$6.00
More about DeLuxe Bar & Grill
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
Avg 4
(2466 reviews)
Seasonal Flan
$8.00
With house-made whip cream, fresh berries, and mint.
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Thai Tea
Vegetable Fried Rice
Sweet Potato Fries
Chicken Rolls
Beef Salad
Tamales
Short Ribs
Hummus
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(47 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(231 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(832 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(499 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(225 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(848 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston