Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Flank steaks in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Flank Steaks
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve flank steaks
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Capitol Cider
818 E Pike St, Seattle
Avg 4
(2305 reviews)
Flank Steak
$10.00
Chimichurri marinated flank steak 6 oz.
More about Capitol Cider
Rapport
700 Broadway East, Seattle
No reviews yet
Flank Steak
$26.00
More about Rapport
Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill
Crispy Chicken
Chopped Salad
Carne Asada
Cheese Fries
Sticky Rice
Omelettes
Cake
Tortas
More near Capitol Hill to explore
Lower Queen Anne
Avg 4.1
(13 restaurants)
Wallingford
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Pioneer Square
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Queen Anne
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Central District
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Junction
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Eastlake
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Greenlake
Avg 3.9
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bremerton
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Olympia
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Port Angeles
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Bellingham
Avg 4.5
(50 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(242 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(881 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(231 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(893 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston