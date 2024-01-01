Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Gulab jamun in
Capitol Hill
/
Seattle
/
Capitol Hill
/
Gulab Jamun
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve gulab jamun
Bombay Burgers
1420 E Madison Street, Seattle
No reviews yet
Gulab Jamun
$4.00
More about Bombay Burgers
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zaika Seattle
1100 Pike st, Seattle
Avg 4.6
(4662 reviews)
Gulab Jamun
$5.99
Golden milk cheese rounds soaked in a delicate saffron rose syrup.
More about Zaika Seattle
