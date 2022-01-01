Gyoza in Capitol Hill

Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Capitol Hill

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Vegetable Gyoza$5.50
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Pork Gyoza$5.50
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Pork Gyoza(8pcs) image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Gyoza(8pcs)$6.99
Deep-fried potstickers filled with pork and vegetables, served with our homemade sweet gyoza sauce.
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Japanese Gyoza$9.50
Pan-fried chicken & vegetables dumplings, served with vinaigrette soy sauce.
(6 pieces)
