Katsu in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve katsu

Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Katsu Sando$15.00
Pork cutlet tossed in our curry seasoning, on a potato bun w/ cabbage, pickles and tartar sauce.
Unagi Katsu$20.00
BBQ Eel coated in panko, deep fried and served over a bed of rice, w/ kewpie, unagi sauce and scallions.
More about Taku Seattle
Chicken Katsu image

 

Teriyaki & Wok

324 Broadway E, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1316 reviews)
Takeout
Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken$22.99
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
Bento Box w/ Chicken Katsu$22.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and chicken breast Katsu.
Chicken Katsu$16.99
Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.
More about Teriyaki & Wok

