Katsu in Capitol Hill

Taku Seattle
706 E Pike Street, Seattle
|Curry Katsu Sando
|$15.00
Pork cutlet tossed in our curry seasoning, on a potato bun w/ cabbage, pickles and tartar sauce.
|Unagi Katsu
|$20.00
BBQ Eel coated in panko, deep fried and served over a bed of rice, w/ kewpie, unagi sauce and scallions.
Teriyaki & Wok
324 Broadway E, Seattle
|Deluxe Katsu w/ Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$22.99
Combination meal featuring both Chicken breast Katsu and Sweet & Sour Chicken served with 3 pieces of Gyoza (pork/vegetable pot stickers), steamed rice, salad, OR can of soda (Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Sprite) (Sorry no substitutions)..
|Bento Box w/ Chicken Katsu
|$22.99
This Bento Box comes with rice, salad, 3 pcs of gyoza, vegetale and shrimp tempura, and chicken breast Katsu.
|Chicken Katsu
|$16.99
Breaded deep fried chicken breast cutlet with our delicious Katsu sauce, served with steamed rice and salad.