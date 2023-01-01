Maki in Capitol Hill

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Momiji image

SUSHI

Momiji

1522 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (2985 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Futo Maki$10.00
Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)
More about Momiji
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi Bar image

 

Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

408 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
(LS5) Veggie Maki Set$12.95
Sweet potato roll (6pcs), avocado roll (6pcs), cucumber roll (3pcs) & Shitake roll (3 pcs)
(C7) Veggie Maki Set$11.50
Sweet potatoes Roll (6 pcs), Avocado Roll (6 pcs), Cucumber Roll (3 pcs) & Shitake Roll (3 pcs).
(LS1) Double Maki$15.95
Choose 2 rolls from Pinto most popular Maki. California Roll, Seattle Roll, Philly Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Hamachi Roll, Spider Roll, Ebi Tempura Roll, Salmon Skin Roll.
More about Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi

