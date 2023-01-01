Maki in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve maki
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
|Futo Maki
|$10.00
Tamago (Egg), Spinach, Takuan (Daikon) & Kanpyo (Gourd)
Pinto Bistro Thai & Sushi
408 Broadway East, Seattle
|(LS5) Veggie Maki Set
|$12.95
Sweet potato roll (6pcs), avocado roll (6pcs), cucumber roll (3pcs) & Shitake roll (3 pcs)
|(C7) Veggie Maki Set
|$11.50
Sweet potatoes Roll (6 pcs), Avocado Roll (6 pcs), Cucumber Roll (3 pcs) & Shitake Roll (3 pcs).
|(LS1) Double Maki
|$15.95
Choose 2 rolls from Pinto most popular Maki. California Roll, Seattle Roll, Philly Roll, Spicy Tuna Roll, Spicy Hamachi Roll, Spider Roll, Ebi Tempura Roll, Salmon Skin Roll.