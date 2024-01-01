Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Rapport image

 

Rapport

700 Broadway East, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookies$2.50
More about Rapport
Item pic

PIZZA

Plum Bistro

1429 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (2359 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
Allergen Info
Made on shared equipment that processes wheat, nuts, and soy.
More about Plum Bistro

