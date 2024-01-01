Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Prawns in Capitol Hill

Go
Capitol Hill restaurants
Toast

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve prawns

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe image

TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES

Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe

1121 E. Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1211 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Coconut Prawns$13.95
Fresh Rolls Prawns$13.50
HOT POT Tom Yum with Prawns$30.95
More about Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

320 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4304 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Prawn Cutlet$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
More about Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Zaika Seattle

1100 Pike st, Seattle

Avg 4.6 (4662 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Prawns$21.99
Jumbo prawns coated with special yogurt / spice marinade and grilled in Tandoor Oven
More about Zaika Seattle
Stateside image

 

Stateside - 300 E Pike St

300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (1802 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS$18.00
5 large prawns fried crispy the tossed in a creamy sauce with crunchy garlic and house made sriracha
More about Stateside - 300 E Pike St
PRAWN TACO image

 

Barrio

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
PRAWN TACO$6.50
garlic chive aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro
More about Barrio
Item pic

 

Monsoon Seattle - 615 19th Ave E.

615 19th Ave E., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled XO Prawns$25.00
Jumbo prawn, rice noodle, house made XO sauce.
Prawn Curry$28.00
Wild caught prawn curry lemongrass, peanuts, ngò om
Grilled Prawn Vermicelli$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm
More about Monsoon Seattle - 615 19th Ave E.

Browse other tasty dishes in Capitol Hill

Cheese Enchiladas

Yellow Curry

Curry

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Waffles

Baja Fish Tacos

Map

More near Capitol Hill to explore

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Wallingford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (359 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1400 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (771 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1249 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston