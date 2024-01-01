Prawns in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve prawns
TAPAS • CHICKEN • NOODLES
Bai Tong Thai Street Cafe
1121 E. Pike St, Seattle
|Coconut Prawns
|$13.95
|Fresh Rolls Prawns
|$13.50
|HOT POT Tom Yum with Prawns
|$30.95
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
320 E Pine St, Seattle
|Prawn Cutlet
|$6.80
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
SEAFOOD • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Zaika Seattle
1100 Pike st, Seattle
|Tandoori Prawns
|$21.99
Jumbo prawns coated with special yogurt / spice marinade and grilled in Tandoor Oven
Stateside - 300 E Pike St
300 E Pike St Suite 1200, Seattle
|CRUNCHY CHILI-GARLIC PRAWNS
|$18.00
5 large prawns fried crispy the tossed in a creamy sauce with crunchy garlic and house made sriracha
Barrio
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|PRAWN TACO
|$6.50
garlic chive aioli, pico de gallo, cabbage, cilantro
Monsoon Seattle - 615 19th Ave E.
615 19th Ave E., Seattle
|Grilled XO Prawns
|$25.00
Jumbo prawn, rice noodle, house made XO sauce.
|Prawn Curry
|$28.00
Wild caught prawn curry lemongrass, peanuts, ngò om
|Grilled Prawn Vermicelli
|$18.00
Grilled prawn vermicelli with a crispy vegetable roll. Served with cucumber, bean sprout, fresh vietnamese herbs, crispy shallot, XO, ground peantus, nước chấm