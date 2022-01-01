Rice bowls in Capitol Hill

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck image

 

Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck

5458 Shilshole Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Pork$13.00
chef's favorite snack bowl! ground pork, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce.
Rice Bowl a Plenty w/ Mushrooms & Tofu$13.00
Lisa's favorite snack bowl! mushrooms & tofu, pickled chilies, crispy shallots, peanuts, veggies, sesame dressing, dumpling sauce (vegan)
More about Plenty of Clouds - Dump Truck
Taku Seattle image

 

Taku Seattle

706 E Pike Street, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rice Bowl$13.00
More about Taku Seattle

