Tacos in Capitol Hill
Capitol Hill restaurants that serve tacos
Poquitos Capitol Hill
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
|Chicken Tinga Tacos
|$15.00
Chipotle braised chicken breast, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
Fogon Cocina Mexicana
600 E Pine Street, Seattle
|STREET TACOS
|$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
Mercado Luna
422 E Pine St, Seattle
|Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)
|$6.00
|Taco de Veggie
|$6.00
Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.
|Taco de Camaron
|$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
BARRIO
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
|AL PASTOR TACO
|$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
|CAULIFLOWER TACO
|$5.00
vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro
TACOS
Rocket Taco
602 19th Ave. E., Seattle
|Taco Salad
|$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
|Deluxe Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.