Tacos in Capitol Hill

Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Poquitos Capitol Hill

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$17.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
Chicken Tinga Tacos$15.00
Chipotle braised chicken breast, avocado, diced onion, cotija cheese, crema, and cilantro. Served with three local white corn tortillas, rice & beans. (spicy)
More about Poquitos Capitol Hill
Fogon Cocina Mexicana image

 

Fogon Cocina Mexicana

600 E Pine Street, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1785 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
STREET TACOS$12.00
Three authentic tacos made with hand made tortillas, of your choice of meat topped with onions, cilantro and salsa.
lime and radish on the side.
More about Fogon Cocina Mexicana
c8ffca56-09ba-4b1c-b4a9-2976731246cf image

 

Mercado Luna

422 E Pine St, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (1013 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Taco de Pescado (Lado A Lado)$6.00
Taco de Veggie$6.00
Sautéed portabella mushroom, onions, poblano peppers, and asadero queso.
Taco de Camaron$6.00
Sautéed, with cabbage, pico, carrots, avocado, and chipotle aioli.
More about Mercado Luna
BAJA FISH TACO image

 

BARRIO

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAJA FISH TACO$6.00
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
AL PASTOR TACO$5.50
caramelized pineapple, cilantro, avocado salsa, shaved red onion
CAULIFLOWER TACO$5.00
vegan cashew cheese, crispy onions, cabbage, cascabel, fresnos, cilantro
More about BARRIO
Item pic

TACOS

Rocket Taco

602 19th Ave. E., Seattle

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.00
Mixed greens, dressed with garlic lime dressing. Topped with, pinto beans crushed chips, pico de gallo, queso fresco, Rocket Sauce and your choice of filling.
Al Pastor Tacos$13.00
Marinated pork, spit roasted and served with onion, cilantro and roasted pineapple.
Deluxe Fish Tacos$13.00
Three hand-made tortillas filled with chili-rubbed cod, topped with pineapple salsa, cabbage and coconut crema. Served with a side of smoky beans.
More about Rocket Taco

