Tuna rolls in Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SUSHI
Momiji
1522 12th Ave, Seattle
Avg 4.4
(2985 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll
$10.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
More about Momiji
SUSHI • RAMEN
STAR Fusion and Bar
538 Broadway E, Seattle
Avg 4.9
(221 reviews)
SSS Tuna Roll
$19.00
More about STAR Fusion and Bar
