Central District restaurants you'll love

COMMUNION
2350 E Union St, Seattle
|The Sugah Shack's Banana Pudding
|$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
|Fried Catfish Po'Mi
|$17.00
New Yourleans by way of Saigon - Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Fresh Cucumbers, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Grilled Jalapenos, House made Chicken Patte, on the most perfect baguette and that most tangy Remoulade
|Peach Cobbla
|$12.00
Our ideal of dessert is an additional piece of meat! BUUT if we had to chose Chef Kristi's best dessert it would be her Peach Cobbler!
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
550 12TH AVE, Seattle
|Crispy Imperial Rolls
|$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
|Sai Gon Wings
|$12.50
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
|Pho Ga
|$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
926 12th Ave, Seattle
|Whole Tropic Thunder
|$20.00
Pineapple and bacon, plus caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños on classic red sauce and mozzarella base
|Whole Contender
|$21.00
Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint
|Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad
|$10.00
Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette
*occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.
Rhein Haus Seattle
912 12th Ave, Seattle
|Grillwurst Schmankerl
|$34.00
A generous sampler of all the sausages we offer, with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. (GF)
|Wurst Platte
|$16.00
Choice of house-made sausage with mashed potatoes, and sauerkraut. (GF)
|Pork Schnitzel
|$22.00
Pork cutlet with pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw and lemon.