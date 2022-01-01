Central District restaurants you'll love

Toast

Central District's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vietnamese
Soul Food
Must-try Central District restaurants

COMMUNION image

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
The Sugah Shack's Banana Pudding$12.00
Listen, when I tell you that you should not hesitate and order this....I mean it!!
Whoa!!! Pillowy Banana Goodness....You'll be grateful you did!
Fried Catfish Po'Mi$17.00
New Yourleans by way of Saigon - Cornmeal Crusted Catfish, Fresh Cucumbers, Pickled Daikon & Carrots, Grilled Jalapenos, House made Chicken Patte, on the most perfect baguette and that most tangy Remoulade
Peach Cobbla$12.00
Our ideal of dessert is an additional piece of meat! BUUT if we had to chose Chef Kristi's best dessert it would be her Peach Cobbler!
More about COMMUNION
Ba Bar - Capitol Hill image

PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Crispy Imperial Rolls$11.00
Pure Country Pork, prawns, mushroom, fresh mint, lettuce, pickle, nước chấm.
Sai Gon Wings$12.50
Chicken wings, caramel sauce, rice vinegar, nước chấm, roasted garlic, chili.
Pho Ga$15.90
Beef broth, rice noodle, Draper Valley steamed chicken, soft-boiled egg, green onion, basil, and bean sprouts.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill
Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza image

 

Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza

926 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Whole Tropic Thunder$20.00
Pineapple and bacon, plus caramelized onions and pickled jalapeños on classic red sauce and mozzarella base
Whole Contender$21.00
Fennel sausage, basil green chickpea pesto, feta cheese, cumin za' atar (spice mix), caramelized onions, basil and mint
Arugula, Apple, Blue Cheese Salad$10.00
Arugula, apple, oregonzola blue cheese, toasted pépites, with our sherry vinaigrette
*occasionally we substitute toasted nuts on this salad.
More about Southpaw Wood Fired Pizza
Rhein Haus Seattle image

FRENCH FRIES

Rhein Haus Seattle

912 12th Ave, Seattle

Avg 3.9 (1500 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Grillwurst Schmankerl$34.00
A generous sampler of all the sausages we offer, with sauerkraut and mashed potatoes. (GF)
Wurst Platte$16.00
Choice of house-made sausage with mashed potatoes, and sauerkraut. (GF)
Pork Schnitzel$22.00
Pork cutlet with pretzel breading, lemon, caper, parsley, & shallot butter sauce, granny smith apple slaw and lemon.
More about Rhein Haus Seattle
Skillet Capitol Hill image

 

Skillet Capitol Hill

1400 EAST UNION STREET, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Skillet Capitol Hill
Central Cinema image

 

Central Cinema

1411 21st Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Central Cinema
