Cake in Central District

Central District restaurants
Central District restaurants that serve cake

SOUPS

COMMUNION

2350 E Union St, Seattle

Avg 4.9 (590 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Rum Cake$12.00
Black Magic Sweets Rum Cake
More about COMMUNION
PASTRY

Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

550 12TH AVE, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (4837 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Ba Bar Passionate Pandan Cake$9.00
Passionate pandan cake, coconut, passion fruit.
More about Ba Bar - Capitol Hill

