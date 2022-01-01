Chinatown International District restaurants you'll love
Chinatown International District's top cuisines
Must-try Chinatown International District restaurants
More about Great State Burger - International District
Great State Burger - International District
504 5TH AVE S, Seattle
|Popular items
|Crinkle-Cut Fries
|$3.50
Crispy and hot all the time. Comes with one State Sauce per order.
|Egg and Cheese
|$5.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, and American Cheese.
|Bacon Egg and Cheese
|$7.50
Available until 11 AM. Organic Buttered English Muffin, Organic Scrambled Eggs, Jack Mountain Bacon, American Cheese.