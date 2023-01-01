Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Chinatown International District

Go
Chinatown International District restaurants
Toast

Chinatown International District restaurants that serve cookies

Ube Cookies (6-pack) image

 

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar - Chinatown-ID

504 5th Ave S., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ube Cookie (Single)$3.00
A Hood Famous classic - Purple yam cookie that are cakey and chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
Ube Cookies (6-pack)$14.00
Purple yam cookies that are cakey and chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside. A Hood Famous classic. Sold by the half dozen (6 cookies).
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
browned butter chocolate chip cookie filled with Theo 70% chocolate chunks, milk chocolate chips, topped with maldon salt
More about Hood Famous Cafe + Bar - Chinatown-ID
Jucivana Bar & Coffee image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY • FRUITS

Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S

110 Boren Ave S, Seattle

Avg 4.2 (533 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cookies$1.99
More about Jucivana Bar & Coffee - 110 Boren Ave S
Map

More near Chinatown International District to explore

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Pioneer Square

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Queen Anne

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Madison Valley

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Eastlake

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Junction

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.6 (59 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (361 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston