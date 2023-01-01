Cookies in Chinatown International District
Chinatown International District restaurants that serve cookies
More about Hood Famous Cafe + Bar - Chinatown-ID
504 5th Ave S., Seattle
|Ube Cookie (Single)
|$3.00
A Hood Famous classic - Purple yam cookie that are cakey and chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside.
|Ube Cookies (6-pack)
|$14.00
Purple yam cookies that are cakey and chewy on the inside, crispy on the outside. A Hood Famous classic. Sold by the half dozen (6 cookies).
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.50
browned butter chocolate chip cookie filled with Theo 70% chocolate chunks, milk chocolate chips, topped with maldon salt