Denny Triangle restaurants you'll love

More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
|Jalapeno Cheddar
|$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
|Sesame
|$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mixed Bag
|$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
|Little Mixed Bag
|$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
|Dozen Sesame
|$25.00
More about Great State Burger - Amazon
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great State Burger - Amazon
2041 7th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Great State Burger
|$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
|Cheeseburger
|$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
|Boss Burger
|$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
More about Momiji SLU
SUSHI
Momiji SLU
731 Bell Street, Seattle
|Popular items
|Seattle Roll
|$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$10.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Serious Pie Ballard
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Potato Pizza
|$17.00
Yukon potato, pecorino romano, rosemary
|Kale Salad
|$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Parmesan, Pinenuts
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
|Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza
|$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Ferndale Mozzarella, Basil, oregano, Murray River Salt
Pasteurized: Yes (Water Buffalo)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
More about Willmott's Ghost
PIZZA
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$25.00
Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.
|Sausage Pizza
|$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
More about GH Pasta Co
PASTA
GH Pasta Co
2305 6th Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|Fried Oyster
|$9.00
Calabrian Chili Aioli
|Conchiglie
|$14.50
Shrimp, Creme Fraiche, Fresno Chili
|Gemelli
|$14.50
Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-orders
Dahlia Bakery Pre-orders
2001 4th ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie
|$45.00
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
|6" Pumpkin Pie
|$21.00
Newaukum Valley Farm heirloom squash blend, gingersnap cookie layer, hand-formed crust
|6" Bourbon Pecan Pie
|$19.00
Buffalo Trace bourbon, blackstrap molasses, butter crust
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salmon Sashimi Don
|$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
|Sukiyaki Don
|$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
|Matcha Tiramisu
|$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
More about The Butcher's Table
STEAKS
The Butcher's Table
2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle
|Popular items
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small
|$6.49
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.
|3-Cheese Snack Pack
|$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
|"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large
|$10.99
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.