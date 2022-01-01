Denny Triangle restaurants you'll love

Denny Triangle's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Caterers
Steakhouses
Bagels
Must-try Denny Triangle restaurants

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
Sesame$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image

 

Rubinstein Bagels Delivery

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Bag$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
Little Mixed Bag$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
Dozen Sesame$25.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Great State Burger image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great State Burger - Amazon

2041 7th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.1 (1587 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Great State Burger$6.75
The Classic: American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce
Cheeseburger$5.75
Keep It Simple:American Cheese & Ketchup
Boss Burger$11.75
Meet The Boss: 2 Beef Patties, Bacon, 2 Slices Of American Cheese, Organic Lettuce, Pickles & State Sauce.
More about Great State Burger - Amazon
Momiji SLU image

SUSHI

Momiji SLU

731 Bell Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (29 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seattle Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado, cucumer, tobiko & sesame seeds
Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber & sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll$11.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko & sesame seeds
More about Momiji SLU
Serious Takeout image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Pie Ballard

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Potato Pizza$17.00
Yukon potato, pecorino romano, rosemary
Kale Salad$13.00
Lacinato kale, Calabrian Chili, Garlic Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Pepper, Parmesan, Pinenuts
Pasteurized: No (Cows)
Allergies: Dairy, Treenuts, Nightshades, Alium, Citrus
Ferndale Mozzarella Pizza$19.00
Tomato Sauce, Ferndale Mozzarella, Basil, oregano, Murray River Salt
Pasteurized: Yes (Water Buffalo)
Allergies: Gluten, Dairy, Nightshades, Aliums, Citrus
More about Serious Pie Ballard
Willmott's Ghost image

PIZZA

Willmott's Ghost

2100 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.3 (179 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$25.00
Classic Margherita pizza, rossa sauce, fresh mozzarella ball, fresh basil leaf, and olive oil.
Sausage Pizza$25.00
Sausage, tomato, pecorino, mozzarella, preserved lemon, chili flake
Pepperoni Pizza$25.00
rossa sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, and oregano.
More about Willmott's Ghost
GH Pasta Co image

PASTA

GH Pasta Co

2305 6th Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (489 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Oyster$9.00
Calabrian Chili Aioli
Conchiglie$14.50
Shrimp, Creme Fraiche, Fresno Chili
Gemelli$14.50
Ground Chicken Ragu Bianco, Oregano, Fennel, Cream, Parmesan
More about GH Pasta Co
Dahlia Bakery Pre-orders image

 

Dahlia Bakery Pre-orders

2001 4th ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie$45.00
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
6" Pumpkin Pie$21.00
Newaukum Valley Farm heirloom squash blend, gingersnap cookie layer, hand-formed crust
6" Bourbon Pecan Pie$19.00
Buffalo Trace bourbon, blackstrap molasses, butter crust
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-orders
Nana's Green Tea image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Sukiyaki Don$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
Matcha Tiramisu$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
More about Nana's Green Tea
The Butcher's Table image

STEAKS

The Butcher's Table

2121 Westlake Ave, Seattle

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Small$6.49
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 8 ounces.
3-Cheese Snack Pack$9.99
Beecher's flagship, just jack, and marco polo with cranberries, pistachios and crackers.
"World's Best" Mac & Cheese Large$10.99
Made with our handcrafted Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheeses, 16 ounces.
More about The Butcher's Table
Evergreens image

 

Evergreens

2070 6th Ave., Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own$10.97
More about Evergreens
Skillet Regrade image

 

Skillet Regrade

2050 SIXTH AVE, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Skillet Regrade
Little Maria's / Timbre Room image

 

Little Maria's / Timbre Room

1809 MINOR AVENUE STE 101, SEATTLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Little Maria's / Timbre Room

