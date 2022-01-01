Denny Triangle cafés you'll love

Go
Denny Triangle restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Denny Triangle

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union image

 

Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union

2121 6th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Open Faced Lox Sandwich$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
Jalapeno Cheddar$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
Sesame$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery image

 

Rubinstein Bagels Delivery

Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mixed Bag$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
Little Mixed Bag$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
Dozen Sesame$25.00
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Nana's Green Tea image

ICE CREAM • CURRY

Nana's Green Tea

1007 Stewart St, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salmon Sashimi Don$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
Sukiyaki Don$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
Matcha Tiramisu$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin
More about Nana's Green Tea

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Denny Triangle

Pepperoni Pizza

Lox

Cheese Pizza

Map

More near Denny Triangle to explore

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Central District

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Phinney Ridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Alki

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Greenlake

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Magnolia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston