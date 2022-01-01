Denny Triangle cafés you'll love
More about Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
Rubinstein Bagels - South Lake Union
2121 6th Avenue, Seattle
|Popular items
|Open Faced Lox Sandwich
|$12.00
open faced lox, schmear, capers, red onion. PRO TIP - add Salmon Roe
|Jalapeno Cheddar
|$2.50
Cheddar blistered over roasted jalapeño peppers
|Sesame
|$2.50
Topped with organic brown sesame seeds and a light tossing of crunchy sea salt
More about Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Rubinstein Bagels Delivery
Serving Greater Seattle, Seattle
|Popular items
|Mixed Bag
|$25.00
4 Choices + Bonus Bagel
|Little Mixed Bag
|$15.00
You pick 2 sets of 3.
|Dozen Sesame
|$25.00
More about Nana's Green Tea
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Popular items
|Salmon Sashimi Don
|$13.00
Salmon sashimi over rice served with sesame dressing, sides of pickled ginger, wasabi, and potato salad
**contains raw fish
*GLUTEN FREE without dressing
|Sukiyaki Don
|$15.50
Thinly sliced beef, carrot, napa cabbage, shimeji mushrooms, and tofu in soy sauce broth, soft boiled egg, over rice.
*contains gluten
|Matcha Tiramisu
|$6.50
Layers of matcha sponge cake and mascarpone cream, topped with matcha white chocolate shavings
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, gelatin