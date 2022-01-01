Cake in Denny Triangle
Denny Triangle restaurants that serve cake
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Serious Pie Ballard
5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle
|Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice
|$7.00
PIZZA
Willmott's Ghost
2100 6th Ave, Seattle
|Olive Oil Cake & Seasonal Preserves
|$90.00
Olive oil, whipped creme fraiche, plum preserves.
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders
2001 4th Avenue, Seattle
|Lemon Cake Slice
|$8.00
Sponge cake with lemon curd, white chocolate mousse, lemon gel, and vanilla mascarpone
ICE CREAM • CURRY
Nana's Green Tea
1007 Stewart St, Seattle
|Hojicha Roll Cake
|$5.75
Hojicha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated hojicha cream
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg
|Matcha Cream Cheese Pound Cake
|$3.75
Marbled matcha and cream cheese pound cake slice
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg, almond
|Matcha Roll Cake
|$5.75
Matcha sponge cake, filled with whipped cream and concentrated matcha cream
Contains: gluten, dairy, egg