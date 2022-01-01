Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coconut cream pies in Denny Triangle

Denny Triangle restaurants
Denny Triangle restaurants that serve coconut cream pies

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Pie Ballard

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Triple Coconut Cream Pie slice$12.00
More about Serious Pie Ballard
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie$25.00
6" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie$48.00
9" Triple Coconut Cream Pie, coconut crust, shredded coconut cream filling, swirls of whipped cream, topped with toasted coconut and white chocolate.
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

