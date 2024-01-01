Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pecan pies in Denny Triangle

Denny Triangle restaurants
Denny Triangle restaurants that serve pecan pies

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Serious Take Out

5118 14th Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.7 (1004 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pecan Pie For 2(ish!)$8.00
More about Serious Take Out
Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

2001 4th Avenue, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nine Inch Kentucky Bourbon Pecan Pie$42.00
More about Dahlia Bakery Pre-Orders

