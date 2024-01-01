Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond chicken in Seattle

Go
Seattle restaurants
Toast

Seattle restaurants that serve almond chicken

Consumer pic

 

Ballard Mandarin Chinese Restaurant

5500 8th Ave NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Almond Fried Chicken with Gravy$13.45
More about Ballard Mandarin Chinese Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Uptown China

200 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Chicken$17.00
Deep-fried chicken cutlets served with Uptown's signature almond sauce
More about Uptown China

Browse other tasty dishes in Seattle

Brulee

Mac And Cheese

Filet Mignon

Honey Garlic Chicken

Mango Smoothies

Chicken Noodles

Nachos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Seattle to explore

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Ballard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Fremont

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Denny Triangle

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

University District

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Belltown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Lake Union

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Lower Queen Anne

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Map

More near Seattle to explore

Bellevue

Avg 4.3 (90 restaurants)

Kirkland

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Redmond

Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)

Renton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bainbridge Island

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Port Orchard

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Mercer Island

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Vashon

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Sammamish

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bremerton

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Olympia

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Oak Harbor

No reviews yet

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Port Angeles

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Bellingham

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1183 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (586 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (728 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (808 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (405 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (308 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston