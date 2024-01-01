Baja fish tacos in Seattle
Seattle restaurants that serve baja fish tacos
More about Poquitos Seattle
Poquitos Seattle
1000 E Pike St, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Agua Verde Cafe
1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$17.50
panko breaded cod, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, red cabbage
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
SALADS
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$19.99
grilled or beer battered mahi filets, cabbage, pico de gallo, cabbage, crema chipotle, and escabeche onions
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle
|Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)
|$7.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
More about Barrio
Barrio
1420 12th Ave, Seattle
|BAJA FISH TACO
|$6.50
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
More about Little Water Cantina
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Little Water Cantina
2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle
|Baja Fried Fish Tacos (2)
|$17.00
Beer-battered, spice-rubbed and deep-fried Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas with salsa verde.