Baja fish tacos in Seattle

Seattle restaurants
Seattle restaurants that serve baja fish tacos

Baja Fish Tacos image

 

Poquitos Seattle

1000 E Pike St, Seattle

Avg 4 (2466 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$18.00
Grilled or beer battered Mahi Mahi served with cabbage, pico de gallo, aioli, and cilantro. (Beer battered - (G)) Served with three local corn tortillas, rice & beans.
More about Poquitos Seattle
Baja Tacos image

 

Agua Verde Cafe

1303 NE Boat Street, Seattle

Avg 4 (2445 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Baja Fish Tacos$17.50
panko breaded cod, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo, avocado, red cabbage
More about Agua Verde Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall

1150 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila

Avg 4.1 (4114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baja Fish Tacos$19.99
grilled or beer battered mahi filets, cabbage, pico de gallo, cabbage, crema chipotle, and escabeche onions
More about Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Southcenter Mall
Item pic

 

La Chingona Taqueria Seattle

2940 Southwest Avalon Way, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Pescado (Fish Baja Style)$7.49
Served With Chipotle Dressing, Cabbage & Pico De Gallo
More about La Chingona Taqueria Seattle
Item pic

 

Barrio

1420 12th Ave, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BAJA FISH TACO$6.50
cabbage, pico de gallo, chipotle aïoli, cilantro
More about Barrio
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Little Water Cantina

2865 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle

Avg 3.6 (1163 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Fried Fish Tacos (2)$17.00
Beer-battered, spice-rubbed and deep-fried Alaskan cod with cabbage, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, avocado crema, and cilantro. Served on flour tortillas with salsa verde.
More about Little Water Cantina

